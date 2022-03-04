Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.51 million, a P/E ratio of -175.96 and a beta of 1.23. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

