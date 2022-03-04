Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.13 ($37.23).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK traded down €1.17 ($1.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €25.09 ($28.19). 1,766,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.18.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.