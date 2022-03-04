Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,510 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,283,526 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $373,836,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $185.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.