Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

EXPD stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

