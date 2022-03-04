Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells $672,385.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average is $194.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 401.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

