Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells $672,385.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average is $194.68.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 401.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
