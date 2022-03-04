FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $434.00.

FDS stock opened at $411.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $302.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.02 and its 200 day moving average is $423.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

