FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FNHC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,634. FedNat has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of FedNat as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

