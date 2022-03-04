Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FENC. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

FENC stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

