Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

FDUS stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $457.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

