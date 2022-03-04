Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
FDUS stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $457.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $18.90.
Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
