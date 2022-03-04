Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an equal wight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.76. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.61 and a 52 week high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

