First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $24.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.42.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.