First American Trust FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,330 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 116,248 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

