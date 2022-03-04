First American Trust FSB Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 61,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

