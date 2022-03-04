First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

