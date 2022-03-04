First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,090,699 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1,536.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090,699 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

