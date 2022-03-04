First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 366.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. 4,435,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

