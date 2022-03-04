First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 619.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 593.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,188. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.36. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

