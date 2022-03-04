First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.05 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 189,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.26. 3,531,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $338.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.