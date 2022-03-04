First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 9,341 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.67. 3,274,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,482. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.21 and its 200-day moving average is $386.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.46 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

