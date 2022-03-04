First Hawaiian Bank Sells 56 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in EPAM Systems by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPAM traded down $14.46 on Friday, reaching $198.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,695. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

