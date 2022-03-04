First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 2,900 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.