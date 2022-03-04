First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $85.19 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

