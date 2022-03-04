First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $223.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.95 and a twelve month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

