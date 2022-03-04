First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $477.45 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

