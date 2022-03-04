First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

