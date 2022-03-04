First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPT opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,489. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

