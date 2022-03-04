First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 434 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,928,000 after purchasing an additional 149,841 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

NYSE TWLO opened at $156.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.83. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

