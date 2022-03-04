First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 550 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

NYSE:ACN opened at $318.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

