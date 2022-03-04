First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.94. 45,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

