First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $91.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.