First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 1.29% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 241,445 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 957,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,469,000. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,605,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

