First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 589.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,698 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 79,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 135,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,691,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $53.37 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

