First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $3,225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ CARZ opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $67.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.057 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.