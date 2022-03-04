First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.24 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.