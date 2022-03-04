First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.24 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
