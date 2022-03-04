Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.