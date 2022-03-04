Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fisker by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after acquiring an additional 436,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fisker by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 3,101,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after buying an additional 89,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,803,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.