Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Five9 worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $102.79 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

