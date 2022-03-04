Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.57. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 374,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

