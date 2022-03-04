Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Lowered to £134.50

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £156.74 ($210.30) to £134.50 ($180.46) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($214.54) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £153.66 ($206.17).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,500 ($114.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is £124.30. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,214 ($110.21) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($264.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

