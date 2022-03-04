FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $356,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $35,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $13,591,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $694,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 22.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.44. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.
About Lucid Group (Get Rating)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
