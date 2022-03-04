FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 509 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWONA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 115.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $55.38 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

