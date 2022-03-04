FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 202,729 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,968,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,248,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUP opened at $85.38 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.