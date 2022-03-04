Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lowered by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 2.5% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 118,224.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 478,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 2,565,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,551,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

