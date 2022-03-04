Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 683.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

