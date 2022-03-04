Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.82

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.82 and last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 41591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Fortive alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 117,145.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,001 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.