Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given New €24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €30.00 ($33.71) to €24.00 ($26.97) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FOJCY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $3.46 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

