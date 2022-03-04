Frank D’orazio Acquires 50,000 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $20.78 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $774.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

