Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 18,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.