Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.77.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.80. The company had a trading volume of 140,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,954. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.52. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.