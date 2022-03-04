Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS):

3/1/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54).

2/25/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04).

2/11/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.40.

1/11/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A wide range of dialysis products and services instill optimism in Fresenius Medical. The company’s new program to provide support to its 2025 strategy, which is aimed at boosting profitability and compensating for the negative earnings impact of the pandemic, has been in line with its expectations. The company benefited from revenue growth across Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. Strength in Health Care Services in the quarter under review is encouraging. Yet, Fresenius Medical exited the third quarter on a mixed note. The company witnessed revenue decline in the EMEA region. Weakness across Health Care Products units is a woe. Fresenius Medical faces intense competition in the field of health care services and sale of dialysis products, which remains a headwind. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry.”

NYSE FMS opened at $30.76 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

